Celine Dion revisits one of his clips cults

Celine Dion has partnered with Instagram to recreate the images of his music video “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now”, dating back to 1996.

In this sequence, imprint of nostalgia, we see the singer, 51-year-old to revisit the original video in there, in addition to new looks that were attended by several brands.

Despite the aesthetics inspired by the version of the 90s, Celine Dion also replaces the photos of a lost love by a smart phone that she consults for shopping online.

“Darling, the music videos the more extra does not go out of fashion ever,” she wrote to accompany his publication, which had hundreds of thousands of views just 40 minutes after its release on Wednesday.

“I had so much fun working with my friends to Instagram in order to revive the style of the 90’s for the Holidays. Make your purchases with your heart,” she added.