Celine Dion : sequins and fringe, the star still canon to put out the fire on the stage ! : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Impossible to do more diva Celine Dion. Whether in everyday life or on stage, québec artist offers a parade held more bling-bling and extravagant than the others. Recommended by her friend and stylist Pepe Munoz, the performer of the original soundtrack of Titanic has become a true fashion icon. It must be said that our Celine is not prohibited, no nothing. Coat in fur-way tie-and-dye, jog fluorescent pink, or trouser suit in pastel shades, these variety of outfits show that the singer has not stolen his title personality the most stylish in 2019.

But in the end, these looks sharp and mad does not date from today. In addition to offering a show exceptional to its fans, the bubbly blondie girl puts eyeful by outfits in the scenes where the dresses slit sequins to mingle with the outfits all also excessive. When Celine Dion does not insert her white shirt with puffy sleeves XXL, and she plays queens of the disco in combination figure-hugging silver.

If these fans were a joy to discover the new outfits of his Courage World Tourcancelled due to the pandemic of Covid-19, Celine Dion wanted to bring them back the smile by sharing memories of his old concerts. After literally ignited the stage and the Canvas, in a mini-strapless gown in pink satin, the diva opted for a dress in trousers and jacket glittering in the interpretation of a medley of her greatest hits.

Celine Dion : a showgirl always so stylish !

You want glitter in your life ? Well, this is Céline Dion’s has what you need ! At the sound of I’m Alive, Shadow of Love and Fade Away, the showgirl planned an outfit that sparkles in the spotlight.

To be able to achieve its hipped helter-skelter, the international star has donned his pants flare molding of the most flamboyant decorated with black sequined full-length. A pair of pants that wore with a pair of shoes black high heels dizzying, and it highlights the curve of her long legs slender. But out of the question for our Céline’s favorite stop in so good way. When you love rhinestones, you don’t count ! To complete her outfit gleaming, the mother of René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy, has opted for a sleeveless jacket to fringes, the way bolero, entirely covered with sequins silver. If today Celine Dion is all the rage with her short bob platinum blonde, she had preferred at the time with the long red hair venetian. Regardless, it was unanimous.

In less than twenty-four hours the memory has already been viewed more than 190,000 times. His fans, of the four corners of the world, agree to acknowledge the performance and the look so bling-bling of their favorite singer. Strongly, the announcement of its next dates in France !

