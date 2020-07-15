Celine Dion sexier than ever in a little short dress with feathers (wow !) : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Extravagant, incredible, elegant and always at the forefront of the trends of the zany.. Each of their appearances, Celine Dion confirms a little more its status as a fashion diva. Be on the stage or in the asphalt, the quebec singer poster it looks disproportionate and could not be more original. The combination of lame collar of Harlequin, the total look pink on the bottoms of the haute couture-yellow fluo, the more delusional of the fifty most has been made of the fashion of their new playground.

When she did not put the eyes in a long sequined dress with ultra-low-cut, Celine Dion is a rival of elegance in a high waist pants, mixed in a white shirt with the sleeves of inflated balloons. The more crazy it is, and the better it is for the interpreter of For you to love me still. And nothing seems to curb his audacity stylistic.

In fashionista of your range, Celine Dion is ready to do anything to keep his title of personality of the most elegant. If she was in full flight-the-trend pastel by the addition of a tailor-pants-blue sky and a little dress lilac in her dressing room, the girlfriend of Pepe munoz marin wanted to bring a bit of madness with his last team. To promote his most recent tube Fall in love againfrom his album CourageCéline has released the big game featuring its streamlined silhouette under a mini dress asymmetrical slinky to detail is always amazing !

Celine Dion at the top of the glamour of a dress of feathers

That may well contain the wardrobe of Céline Dion ? In addition to their numerous garments with sequins, jeans with rhinestones and its combination with the printed tie-dye hides a dress just as stunning, elegant. Wishing a good start of the week to its 4.4 million followers in your account of Instagram, the mother of René-Charles and twins Nelson and Eddy put in his thirty and one.

Although it is well-known for his insanity and the legendary Celine Dion opted for a little more sobriety. Moulded in a black mini dress asymmetric, the singer reveals her long legs and her slender figure. However, the singer has not opted for an outfit in mind too classic. Towering feathers come sit slowly on the party of a single shoulder of her dress.

True to herself, Céline Dion, was not long in putting on a show to its subscribers. In twenty-four hours, this post black-and-white has come to the bar 116,000 likes. Some have even gone beyond the competition in comments were more flattering than others. “Beautiful”, “Beautiful”, “What a beauty”come lose yourself among a rain of easily add emoji in the shape of a heart. This is, without a doubt, The love still exists between Céline and her fans.

