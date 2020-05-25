Celine Dion sexy redhead : would you have recognized ? : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

The talented Canadian offers to his fans a picture of her with a hair cut and hair is very different it has the usual wear currently. And for good reason, the photo does not date from yesterday. Throughout his career, Celine Dion has adopted many sections of hair different, all in accordance with the fashion of the time that she lived. Thus, unrecognizable, Celine Dion has had curly hair with thick eyebrows in the 1980s, the square corrugated in the mid-1990s, the short cut and voluminous just before the year 2000, the very long hair with curls glamour, and finally a sublime square long and platinum blonde in 2019. The square long is the great hair trend of the time. The platinum blondehim, brings the pep in her hair and rejuvenates.

Celine Dion, redhead : she appears with a hairstyle is ultra-glamorous

But on his latest publication, beautiful to watch in a different light, with a hairstyle and a hair color that she wore it for more than 10 years, in the early 2000s. Thus, it is seen redhead ! It is not a red carrot, but a soft auburn with glints beautifully coppery and warm. It suits him very well. To magnify this hair color Celine Dion had opted for a blow-dry, curly, glamour on his long hair. Little more : it had a wick that went down on its front, a detail which was very trendy at the time. In addition to this hairstyle of the years 2000, Celine Dion has a makeup still a tendency, characteristic of the era in which the photo was taken. In fact, she has a perfect complexion and bright eyes highlighted with a make-up dark and pencil in flush with the lower lashes, and a mouth nude with gloss. We love it !

Why share this photo now ? Because the beautiful singer celebrates the anniversary of its album “Them”, released 13 years ago. “We are celebrating 13 years of the incredible concept album of Celine Dion Of them ! The album pays tribute to women with its 13 songs, all written by influential women of Quebec and of France.”

