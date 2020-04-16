Celine Dion sharing a message of support to essential workers quebec

Many celebrities share messages of support for essential workers since the beginning of the crisis. In effect, their daily lives and their battle against the COVID-19 do not go unnoticed and very much want to thank and show their support. The last to add to this list is none other than Celine Dion, who just came to share a touching message with the Quebecers.

It is through a short video posted via their social networks that the singer wanted to give his support to those who ” go to work every day risking and sacrificing their lives for us. “

Published in the end of the afternoon, the message harvest already hundreds of comments of gratitude.

Céline has taken the time to make two different versions, one in English and one in French.

It is addressed first of all to the whole population, to whom it wishes to courage : “Hello everyone, we are now living in times incredibly difficult and I hope that you do your best to stay healthy and as positive as possible. “

Then, Céline discusses the importance of essential workers, who are struggling day after day to combat the virus and ensure services are deemed vital to the company.

“Most of us follow the advice to stay home, but there are a lot of heroes out on the field, who will go to work every day risking and sacrificing their lives for us. […] I think for health professionals, first responders, social workers and providers of essential services, such as grocery stores and delivery drivers “, she says.

“We do not you will never be enough. We salute your courage and pray “, said Céline with emotion.

“Thank you so much for the heroic work you do for our world. We will be forever grateful. “

Céline also take this opportunity to implore the people to stay at home and abide by the rules of social distancing if they have to go out.

“Take care of each other and I am certain that together we will succeed. Be careful. “

She has had to postpone several dates of his tour Courage will also benefit, his home, on Saturday, April 18, in the framework of the concert online One World : Together at Home.

So this will be a great opportunity to enjoy the songs of Céline and add a little light to your day.

Other canadian artists Shawn Mendes and Jessie Reyez, will also be of the party.