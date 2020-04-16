Celine Dion, Shawn Mendes and many more in concert on the Web this weekend

The health workers are the front line of the battle against the pandemic at this time. In order to support them in these difficult times, the world health Organization (WHO) and Global Citizen have set up an event where several artists and well known personalities will be of the party, whose Celine Dion and Shawn Mendesthat will give concerts in the house.

It is this Saturday, April 18, you’ll be able to view the One World : Together at Home, from the comfort of your couch.

The broadcast on the Internet, with several artists, including Angèle, The Killers, Niall Horan, John Legend, Jessie Reyez, Charlie Putsch, Ellie Goulding and several personalities, including P. K. Subban and Sarah Jessica Parker, to name only these, will take place from 14: 00 pm by webcast.

The main part of the event will begin a little later, around 20: 00, and will be released on multiple platforms in Canada, including iHeart Radio, Vrak TV and Bell Media.

It is during this part that you will have the pleasure to hear and admire our national pride, Celine Dion.

If you prefer, you can also see Shawn Mendes sing you apple as well as his girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

Important names of the industry will also be on the evening, including Chris Martin (Coldplay), Taylor Swift, Sam Smith, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Billie Eilish and J Balvin, to name just a few.

In addition, the event will be hosted by the well known faces, the hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

If you’re like a good majority of Quebecers and don’t have too many plans provided these days, perhaps you’ll be tempted to put this event on your calendar.