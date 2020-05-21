Celine Dion : she dares the hair wet, and it’s canon !

Celine Dion knows better than anyone how to create the effervescence. It reminds us of her looks ever more sharp during the Fashion Week in paris, or more recently of her leggings and a Chanel that she wore to roll around in the snow. Because, whatever it does, the interpreter of “All by myself” with his aura of diva. But this time, it is with sobriety, and not without a hint of audacity capillary, as the mother of René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy, was carried out. Make-up nude, lingerie, delicate, the photo posted on his account Instagram is a success. The small more ? The singer adopts the trend of beauty does not wrinkle, hair wet. Real alternative to the attached hair, the wet effect adds a touch boyish to all the hair. Become popular on the catwalks of fashion shows, the look wet has seduced many stars. Not a single red carpet without seeing it appear. It was not necessary any more to that Celine Dion failed to turn. Result ? His fans are won over. “Beautiful “, ” You’re sublime “, “A goddess,” reads a comment. A no-fault, so !

How to adopt the wet look ?

Hairstyle key parades, the hair patch-wet is the effortless charm of the stars on the red carpet. Good new, wet look is very easy to reproduce. On wet hair and combed, apply a small amount of wax in the capillary tube, and then plate it back to the hair. Exit, gels, or oils which become heavier and heavier hair. Once dry, the hair to reveal a slight effect of texture and a real sheen. Simple and effective !