Celine Dion – she has an incurable disease, the diva is finally expresses !

Celine Dion is very secret on what might constitute its weaknesses. It always appears as a woman strong and full of courage. An example and a source of inspiration for his fans. But the death of René Angélil was obviously a lot more affected than we could imagine. Despite the success and the magnitude of the career of Celine, the diva finally dares to entrust on his suffering.

Celine Dion showed courage in the face of trials of life

Celine Dion has passed through terrible trials without showing a sign of weakness. Loss of her husband, loss of her mother… The only item that comes to worry about the fans of the singer it is his weight loss. Celine seems to take the shock of the events but it has lost a lot of weight. The fans are asking, then, if behind the reassuring words of Celine Dion does not hide, finally, a depression, or something else. Because several patients may explain the slimming dangerous of the star.

Indeed, Celine Dion was already not in the flesh. Mas here are some photos of the watch with the bones visible. The fans wonder more and more and are less determined to believe that Celine will be well. Doubts remain, and the singer is going to have to be obliged to speak to her fans about it in the most sincere possible.

A weight loss worrying

From the first apparitions of the singer in this condition, the presses all over the world there are aisles of their theories. The Celine Dion fans are more worried yet since several tracks are open, and neither is very reassuring. Celine Dion would be sick, it is in the process of checking out. The official announcements around Celine Dion lends her various health problems. They would be the reason for the cancellation of some concerts elsewhere. But are they in relation to his weight-loss ?

Well not really, the reports that Celine Dion allows to pass are about turn of his throat, his eyes and his inner ear. The fans know the great care that door Céline Dion to his vocal cords. At the slightest cold, Celine Dion became silent to protect his throat. Not drink too hot, not too cold, and above all, no cigarette smoke, for example. Celine Dion is prohibited even the coffee in order to take care of his voice. But then that is it for his eyes and his inner ear ?

To his inner ear, Céline Dion had a problem unimportant, but that led to a operation. The problem was that the singer was struggling to be able to sing. The canal in his ear was open instead of open and close with a valve, as all the world. Because of this, Céline could hear as the resonance in her head, anything that was happening in his body. What tired the diva. The operation went without problems, however, and we can consider this issue as resolved. A less !

The disease, which affects Céline Dion

Therefore, we understand for the throat of Celine Dion, for her inner ear but it remains to us to explain to you what happen to his eyes. And you will see that it may well be that this is linked with its weight loss. If, before singer was attached firmly to say that the dance had caused him to lose all of that weight very quickly, the address changes. Celine suffers from muscle degeneration, a fact to be noted that when the diva asked specialists a diagnosis. Celine is not losing the view, but it is degraded by the weakening of the muscle of vision. Muscle degeneration suffered by Celine Dion could explain the extreme thinness of the star. If this happens to his eyes spreads to his body.

However, other theories had been raised about its weight-loss. Among them, the dance but also the special diet of the singer. Celine would be in effect subscribed to the soup of shark fins. A meals sensitivity would be too low in calories to be repeated without danger to its weight. The nutritional values of this dish are virtually non-existent and yet, it is said that Celine Dion loves it.

A necessary follow-up

We’re going to have to follow this story closely to learn more. Anyway, the fans are convinced that the health problems of Céline Dion to do with the fact that the singer goes through trials just common. In fact, losing her husband was an emotional shock result. It was in 2016, but the husband of Celine Dion was absolutely all for it. René Angélil was also present in his private life than in his professional life. In addition, this year Céline must be the grief of his mother. Convinced that her mother is gone to join the missing and that she is watching over her from the sky, Celine Dion can’t make us believe that this event is easy to manage.