“Celine Dion, she is waiting for her chicha and its bobbin”

When you put the daronne to the shelter ☝️
And if she was the “fashion victim” the most contaminated of all the universe? Since a few years, Celine Dion fall in love with the creations of the designers with the most hypes of the world, but the choice of parts queries… While his status as a legend of the song would logically look for lace or other dresses designer glamorous, the Canadian preferred to opt for… the streetwear, still very much in vogue.
Celine Dion x Off white
Its looks Off White had already done the talk, the artist, 51-year-old has been even stronger after his concert in Brooklyn, posing in a set Balenciaga the most beautiful effect: a tracksuit jacket fluo with “logo” box, a jogging and Triple S, it was not necessary any more to unleash the Canvas.
For internet users, it is obvious, Celine is ready to post at the bottom of the block, or even to embark on a career as a rapper.
This picture, she smokes, she is past Celine Dion artist Celine Dion the reuf that waits for shisha mint and can of tropico
Good I got the confirmation SCH will do a feat with Celine Dion
Some are gone to their mounting tasty, when other people imagine in the process of launching his next mixtape. Even the French radio specialized in hip-hop Generations went there with his little joke…
The parade @celinedion
???? EXCLUDED ????
Tracklist of the Mixtape of @celinedion available the 20/06 :
1.” R. I. P Rene ” feat. René Charles
2.” Quebec Vibe ” feat. @Drake & @theweeknd
3.” Titanic Freestyle”
4.” For that you loves again “
5.” Last Vegas Queen ” feat. @iamcardib
S/o @Lacremm @BALENCIAGA
Selim Dion
The tracklist of his new album :
Titanik your mother
Under the block
And I love still
We change ap
Never the last when it comes to fun, the French rappers Booba and JoeyStarr has also made fun of the Quebec on the social networks.Not sure singer has the time to dwell on it here. Launched in a tour of theatres across the world, it is a success more resounding than ever with dates filled in a few minutes, both in North America and in Europe…
