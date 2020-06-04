Celine Dion : she opts for a look that’s very surprising !

A few days ago, Celine Dion announced the release of his new album ” Nobody’s watching “. For the occasion, the singer was displayed in a look for the unusual. Then top or flop ?

For a few years now, the famous canadian singer is elevated to the rank of stars the most stylish of the planet. If, in general, the outfits of Celine Dion are real sources of inspiration, that is his last look posted on Instagram ? Bold, certainly, but not necessarily very obvious to assume (or validate !).

The choice of faux fur

Spread the word : imagine to wear a fake fur coat with the summer temperatures the current is torture. On the other hand, one can only say yes to the approach adopted behind the choice of this piece. In effect, Celine Dion brings her way his support to the cause of animal, and that, it’s valid !

The choice of colors

Of the coat to the shoes, the singer dares to brilliantly a total look with strong colours of the spring/summer 2020 : pastel colors. The blue sky in light pink and pull it toward the nude, the look of Celine Dion is sweet and refreshing (or almost). The small more ? These colors go perfectly well with the reflections of her hair. Well done Celine !

Where it gets stuck…

If quoted materials and colours, the famous singer performs without fault, side rendering, that is another matter… In fact, the game overlay of the different parts does not work. By combining a blouse and sky blue tucked-in trousers peach, all accompanied with a short pullover in lace and a peter pan collar with lace and rhinestones, it gets a silhouette far too overloadednot to mention her fake fur coat patterned graphics… As the beginning of the song says so well : “Too much information in my head “.

>>> Céline Dion : one wants her total look in denim, but in a less expensive !

>>> Céline Dion – Why her latest look is it (really) perfect ?

Find us on Instagram : @voici_style