Celine Dion : short cut curly and thick eyebrows (Unrecognizable, no !?) : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

A real leap in time. This is what was offered the famous Canadian is 52 years old to his fans by posting a photo of it in its early stages, on his account Instagram. Celine Dion-sharing photos of her young is followed by no less than 4.3 million people on the social network. And his latest publication has been liked more than 100,000 times !

The interpreter “My heart will go on”, has surprised his fans by publishing a set of photos dating back to the late 80’s to celebrate the anniversary of its victory at the Eurovision contest. “32 years ago, April 30, 1988, Celine won the Eurovision competition in Dublin singing “Don’t leave without me.” – Team Céline”, can we see it written in the legend.

Celine Dion unrecognizable : a look beauty old school very 80’s

His photo brings back its fans in the past, at the beginning of his career. This back can also be seen through her look, a dress of course, but also beauty. In fact, while it features a sublime square long platinum blond todaythe gifted Celine Dion was still brown in the 80’s. Brown, and with a short and curly cut very largecharacteristic of the fashion of that era. And it suited her very well !

This is not all, since side make-up also, there has been a change since his victory in Eurovision. Here, too, everything is vintage : it has been an make-up accentuated on the eyes and a mouth dark the satin finish. His thick eyebrows, left natural, are also very trendy in those years. For proof, the queen of pop Madonna also had this type of eyebrow.

Fans of the Canadian, love this shot old school and remember his victory : “A stunning victory, a song and a performance that is extraordinary”, “You were very beautiful, and you are still today”, “A queen”… They are totally conquered !

