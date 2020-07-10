Celine Dion shows off your best dance moves!

Celine Dion put a little sunshine in your day!

The superstar unveiled a new video today on Instagram, in which she shows us her most beautiful dance moves!

The images have been captured in the studio while she was recording her song Flying On My Own.

In addition to see Celine Dion improvising a choreography, the capsule that allows us to hear what thrust the note.

Here is the video in question, which will give you certainly want to dance with the singer :

” See behind the scenes of the recording of the song Flight on My own with Celine dion!! 🕊 – Team Céline “

It is not perfect, our Celine?

In another order of ideas, we have learned this week that the inteprète of Courage I was going to spend the summer in Quebec!

She and her twin sister, Nelson and Eddy, put your bags in the province over the next few days to enjoy the beautiful season. Check out all the details here!

Céline Dion on Facebook

You may also be interested in: