Céline Dion sick after his alarming weight loss, and expresses itself finally

The melodious voice and out of the ordinary of the famous singer Celine Dion has marked the spirits for many years.

Whether or not you’re a fan of the artist, you have necessarily at least once already, had the chills by hearing one of these songs. Today, however, it is a whole other thing that is perplexing : the extreme thinness of the singer.

Céline Dion : more than a music icon

Is it just me or Celine Dion took a can of weight ?! I not criticize it are always very nice #BillboardMusicAwards — Anne So (@AS_Shabeenette) May 23, 2016

That the songs of Celine Dion are fredonnées a little everywhere on the globe should not be something surprising. In fact, in more than 3 decades of his career, the singer has not been idle. It has to its credit :

7 live albums ;

27 studio albums ;

15 tours across the world ;

and more than 1000 shows at Ceasar’s Palace in Las Vegas, which has witnessed the biggest stars of the song.

All that work shot down, and this, during so many years has projected the singer to the rank of major. Is this not what would explain the thinness sudden of the artist ?

Celine Dion : a disturbing thinness

Noah singing to Celine dion pic.twitter.com/cxwisaGbJI — Adi 🖼🔥 (@adelehaenellove) April 5, 2020

Although the voice of the star to be able to send you an electric shock, it is no longer of this that speak to his fans today. In fact, for some time already, it is clear that the singer loses weight before our eyes.

Some think that this are the setbacks in successive done to the singer which are the cause of these losses of weight. In the space of 4 years, Celine Dion has lost three of his loved ones. The series of bad news began with the loss of the husband and producer of the singer, René Angélil. It is gone after many years of struggle against cancer.

Then, it was the turn of her brother to go away a few days after the death of her husband. And since the adage is that ” never two without three “, it was the death of his mother, whom the star has had to face. Although the relationship between these last two was the most beautiful fixed since the iaison between Celine and René, the new does not fail to be painful.

Celine Dion : the reactions of the fans in the face of loss of weight

The various events which have recently marked the life of Céline Dion could explain its loss progressive weight. However, nothing official had been said to reassure the fans of the star.

In the Face of pictures more disturbing that were coming out, they wanted to have an explanation. For them, their idol deserved to be supported, regardless of the situations she had to face. The community of the star on the social networks mobilized for the veil concerning the health problems of the star to be lifted.

Since then, the reasons of loss of weight of Celine Dion have been given.

Celine Dion’s Style Evolution from 90s to 2020 pic.twitter.com/k4iGOrNzHN — Dear Home (@Dearmaison) April 7, 2020

Celine: the reasons of its thinness

The silence around the recent losses of weight of the singer has been broken. It is true that the successive losses suffered by the star, were deeply shaken. But this is apparently not this that explains the weight loss.

The reasons that explain why the singer currently has only skin and bones might surprise you. Celine Dion is actually a disease, but not the one we might think.

Which leads to the loss of weight would be nothing else than the dance. Yes, you read that correctly, this would be the demon of the dance that would have taken possession of our dear Celine.

When one looks more closely, it is not so unlikely. Indeed, we observed, among the dancers of high level, or even among those who start in this discipline that state of thinness. This is due to the physical exercises intense that they practice. It is by the box slimming that they must pass before you gain muscles.

If it is indeed this that explains the current state of the star of the song, this isn’t a bad thing. Immerse themselves in such an activity after all the drama she experienced could be life-saving. It is still to follow.