Céline Dion sick : what ails it ?

Sad news for Celine Dion fans. In full world tour, she had to cancel two more gigs with these 4 and 5 October in a city that is dear to his heart : Montreal. The announcement was made on his account Instagram on Thursday 3 October, a little over a week after the cancellation of the shows she had to give it to Quebec. In a video where she was discovered wrapped in a vest in wool, she deplores : “For me, it is much more difficult to ‘cancel’ (to cancel, editor’s NOTE) a show than make one. I’m sorry to disappoint you.”

The star, which does not stop anymore between Fashion Week, photo shoots and touring, to send a message to his countrymen : “It started so well in Quebec… I really, really look forward to seeing you in Montreal, with us. When I sing to you, it is sure that I want to give all I have, all the time. Sorry again, Montreal, and thank you for believing in me.“In the caption of this publication, the team of Celine Dion gives the reason for the cancellations : “The singer was forced to postpone 2 other shows due to a virus in the throat. The shows of the world tour Courage scheduled for October 4 and 5 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, are deferred to the February 18 and 19, 2020.“

On his next dates, in Ottawa on 15 and 16 October, they should for the moment be assured. In march 2018, Celine Dion has already had to postpone concertsthis time because of autophonie, which was causing him to hear his own voice too loud. Three months earlier, she had taken a week of rest because of a “terrible virus“. Hope that the diva will bounce back quickly from this disease, so that his fans worry more for his health.

