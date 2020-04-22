Celine Dion sings with Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli and John Legend on “One World: Together at Home”

“One World: Together at Home” : an historical event

During the event of a large-scale history, the viewers have also had the chance to discover the fastest performance ever by Elton John, Stevie Wonder, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Christine and the Queens, Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Sam Smith, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Alanis Morissette, or even Angela, who has performed her hit “Balance your what”. Thanks to their mobilization, $ 128 million of donations were able to be harvested.