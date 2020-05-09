Celine Dion : soon to be mom of a 4th child ?

Celine Dion might soon become a mom for the fourth time ? It is in any case what he whispers. According to the biographer, Elisabeth Reynaud on the tv show TPMP Peoplethe singer who has just lost his mother would like to adopt a child to expand his small family.

A mom in gold

Already single mom of three boys, René-Charles, Eddy and Nelson, Céline Dion has never made a secret that his family was his top priority in life, and that it was willing to make many sacrifices for the happiness of his son. It is therefore not very surprising that she wants to expand her family, especially because René-Charles is now 19 years old and as a couple. The young man could so soon take flight.

“It must not be forgotten that it has lost all the people she loved : her little niece, his father, his mother, his brother… But he still has his treasure on earth, his three sons,” continued the biographer, who has admitted to not knowing in which country Celine Dion is planning to adopt.

It will therefore have to wait to find out more, but the project is indeed very serious.