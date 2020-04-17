Celine Dion speaks to his fans in a video on Instagram

Celine Dion never lets its fans down. Last week, the Canadian had posted a “Céline Bingo” on Instagram to distract its subscribers confined. “Dance like no one is watching “, ” Singing in the shower “, ” wash hands “, ” Call a friend “… With this release, fans of the star were invited to perform all the actions described on the image.

On Wednesday 15 April, Celine Dion has decided to talk directly to his fans through a sober video. With great gentleness and calm, the star has invited those who follow it not to lose hope and to continue to comply with the safety instructions. As usual, the interpreter of “I will go whither thou goest,” has recorded two videos, one in French and one in English, to make his message as accessible as possible.

“I am sure that together we will succeed “

“We are now living in times incredibly difficult and I hope that you do your best to stay healthy and as positive as possible,” says the singer of 52 years. Most of us follow the advice to stay at home. But there are a lot of heroes out on the field, who will go to work every day, risking and sacrificing their lives for us. These people have families and loved ones for whom they care. (…) I think the health professionals, social workers and providers of essential services. We cannot thank you enough, we salute your courage and we pray. ”

Confined with his three children, Céline Dion also wanted to remind you that the best way to combat the virus and contain it was to stay at home. “We all need to do what it takes to stop this virus, so please, do your part and stay home “, she continued, recalling the instructions to be followed during outings. “Take care of each other and I am sure that together we will succeed,” concluded the singer who had to cancel his tour ” Courage World Tour “, and ignoring for the moment the recovery.

Waiting to find live, Céline Dion, will, like many other artists at the benefit concert organized by Lady Gaga, ” One World : Together At Home “, Saturday, April 18.