Celine Dion supports the families of the victims of the slaughter in Nova Scotia

Celine Dion has offered his support to the families of the victims of the shooting that has left at least 18 dead in Nova Scotia, this weekend.

“I am deeply saddened by the senseless violence in Nova Scotia. My thoughts go out to the victims, their families, and to all the inhabitants of Nova Scotia. We are all with you. May you find the love, strength and light during this dark period“wrote the star in quebec on the social networks.

The prime minister of Canada Justin Trudeau also sent a message to the citizens of the community of Portapique during this test.

“It is of any heart with the people affected by the shooting in Nova Scotia. The community of Portapique, our thoughts are always with you. On behalf of all Canadians, know that we are here for you, and you will be in the days and weeks to come.“

The entire team ofenVedette sends his sympathies to the families of the victims of this terrible tragedy.

Remember that Céline Dion will participate in the tv-special Stronger Together, All Together in order to support workers in the field of health during the crisis of the COVID-19.

