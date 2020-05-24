Celine Dion takes us back 25 years ago to celebrate an important moment!

25 years ago this year, Celine Dion launched the album iconic Of them!

Written and directed by Jean-Jacques Goldmanthe fifteenth installment of the quebec diva is still to this day the French album the most sold in the history of music.

The songs For you to love me still, I don’t know, Destinyand I’ll go where you go are today among the parts essential to the musical catalogue of the star.

Columbia

To celebrate this important moment, Celine Dion has shared video memories to DVD “Live in Paris“to his thousands of followers on Instagram.

Tune you now in this time where the star was sublime with the short hair :

Remember that Celine Dion has postponed all dates on north american world tour Courage because of the outbreak of coronavirus. 17 concerts in the United States and Canada are then repelled.

The star has recently made several appearances noticed in New York, especially in a sweater with pailettes Gucci with a value of$ 2000. It also attracted all the eyes in Lower Manhattan, wearing a huge sweater paired with a beautiful gown floral Oscar de la Renta!

