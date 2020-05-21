Celine Dion, the accessible star

After nearly forty-year career, the canadian singer, popular, has become cool.

“Celine Dion is everywhere”, notes The Walrus. The quebec singer launches this month a new world tour, the first for ten years, and will be released in November, 27e album. Two biopics are already in production. It is also very popular on the Internet, available in multiple memes. At the age of 51, she is “the greatest living icon of Canada”, concludes the monthly magazine of Toronto, which dedicates the cover of its September issue under the title “She goes on and on”, with a nod to the song from the movie Titanic that was one of his biggest success (and which can be translated here by “She continues, again and again”). The magazine asks : “Why did it take forty years for the singer, the most talented of the world is finally seen as cool ?”

According to The Walrusthe answer is to look on the side of the two residences infinitely lucrative that Celine Dion has assured to Las Vegas, from 2003 to 2007 and from 2011 to 2019. She gave 1 141 total gigs, making forget that the sin city was once a destination reserved for the stars, grad. It paved the way for performances of Elton John, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Cardi B. or Drake. All in all, 4.5 million people came to hear the artist in Nevada, becoming the witnesses of the very special relationship that it knows how to maintain with his audience. Warm, honest, sometimes superstitious, curious to track down the signs of destiny in his life and the lives of the people she comes across, Celine Dion broadcasts a special aura that The Walrus described in these terms :