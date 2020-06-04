Celine Dion : the bad news that has “upset” the star

The last album of Celine Dion entitled “Courage”, is not selling as well as expected…

Celine Dion through a bad patch ! His album, Couragereleased on November 15, 2019 is not experiencing the desired success. Everything had started on the hats of wheel. Her single blew out the charts from the first days of its release and her music video had millions of views on Youtube ! Yet her album has fallen to 111th place in just a single week. “A historic fall for a song that ranked number one”according to the website Data Charts.

One of the relatives of Celine Dion has even indicated magazine Page Six that the artist was “upset” by these low scores. “All hell broke loose. The only reason it has sold 100 000 albums of a sudden, it was due to this fact that his label. But the second week, it has sold about 3000“, reveals the same source.

Pepe Munoz, the scapegoat

The entourage of Celine Dion seems to be unanimous ! For them, tout to be the fault of Pepe Munoza former dancer become the best friend of the star. Since the death of René Angélil, a thirty year old is not just the adviser. In fact, several relatives of the singer have assured that the man “did everything to isolate the” international artist : “The only people around her now are Pepe, her hairdresser and her stylist. Pepe is like her toy boy and really tries to take control. It’s isolated and people can feel it.“Some words that the interpreter of I’ll go where you go has now countered. “These sources have nothing better to do than to spread gossip and false”, had published his team, in a press release. Saddened by this setback for commercialCeline Dion can still count on his concerts to find the moral ! His “Courage World” Tour is a true success that is not going to stop. In effect, the last date of his tour is scheduled for September 2020in London.

