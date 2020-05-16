Celine Dion : The “broken heart”, she launches an appeal for aid for Australia

Since last September, Australia fire-fighting particularly violent and devastating, which have only grown over the weeks. In the Face of the emergency, people make donations to help the relief workers and the populations. Singer Celine Dion has just joined in the process.

On his account Instagram, Sunday, January 5, 2020, the star has posted a photo of her with a koala, taken during her visit to Australia in July and August 2018. In legend, it has launched a call for help. “The horrible fires in Australia are absolutely devastating. That to me breaks the heart to see all the destruction that they cause – the tragic loss of lives, homes and wildlife [500 millions d’animaux ont déjà péri, NDLR]. My thoughts and prayers are with the people of the beautiful Australia. If you can, please make a donation to one of the many organizations who are there to help. – Céline xx… #AustraliaFires“wrote the diva.

And the interpreter of Courage post the links of the three associations to assist in priority : Australian Red Cross @redcrossau : https://www.redcross.org.au ; NSW Rural Fire Service @nswrfs : https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/ and Wires Wildlife Rescue @wireswildliferescue : https://www.wires.org.au/donate/emergency-fund.

There is no doubt that Celine Dion, who needs to get back on stage as early as 8 January for her world tour Courage World Tour will be itself a gift. Over the years, the widow of René Angélil has donated millions of dollars to various causes : after hurricane Katrina, during his visit in South Africa in favour of the association, Nelson Mandela, after the tsunami in Asia or for the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas… Nothing in 2019, Forbes tells that the star has touched $ 37.5 million. Enough to make a generous donation.

As no lack of the recall to AFP, “twenty-four people have died since September in the fires that have ravaged a total of almost eight million hectares throughout the country, with more than 1 500 homes gone up in smoke. Two people are also reported missing in New South Wales“. While the United States and Canada have provided assistance to Australia, France comes to his turn to offer his support.