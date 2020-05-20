Celine Dion, the “Courage” after the death of René

the essential

Celine Dion scum currently the trays, tvs, newspapers and magazines for the promotion of his last album, “Courage”, released on November 15, 2019, where it evokes among other things the death of her former husband, René Angélil. During this promotional tour, the famous Canadian singer has made new confessions about his love life after the departure of René.

Celine Dion is in the middle of the renaissance. The famous Canadian singer, who had suffered deeply from the death of her husband, René Angélil, has gradually delivered on feet during these last few months. It has been a view ask for the covers of magazines and famous show up to events, always in outfits eccentric and colourful. We heard announce the dates for his new tour. And on the 15th of November, the diva, the Canadian has finally released her latest album, Couragewhere she comes back with hindsight on the death of René Angélil. During the promotion of this latest album, Celine Dion has made new confessions about his love life.

An album that comes from the heart

In his last album, CourageCeline Dion gets naked, particularly in relation to the death of her husband, René Angélil, who died at 73 years of age died of cancer of the throat. As she confides in the Parisian : “”Courage,” represents the tragedies and difficult moments that the world lives. Everywhere people lose loved ones, children are fighting for their lives, the courage is very powerful… And “Courage” it is the drama that me, my children and my family have lived in the departure of René.”. Celine Dion is also said to want, with this album, to pass on to his children the courage she had to display a result of the death of René. Now, the singer feels grown up, and even if she confesses that “René will never go away”, it says it is ready to move on to something else : “I’m starting a new chapter, I feel I have a new life, a new career. I would never have believed it possible”.

Each thing in its time

In an interview given on 18 November to Andy Cohen in the show Watch What Happens LiveCéline Dion has received a question somewhat sassy asked by a viewer. It asked him, by telephone, if she had done new romantic encounters since the death of René Angélil, who disappeared on January 14, 2016 : “I don’t have dates” she answered. “I don’t have a boyfriend. It does not mean that I do not find anyone more in my life. If this is the case, it would be great, if it is not, it will be also great, because I’m always in love”.