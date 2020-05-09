Celine Dion, the crazy rumor, which announced a fourth child

People and royalty

The singer is ready to adopt to become a mum for the fourth time. It is in any case what the biographer Elisabeth Reynaud suggested.

Celine Dion might soon become a mom for the fourth time ? It is in any case what he whispers. According to the biographer, Elisabeth Reynaud on the tv show ” TPMP People “, the singer who has just lost his mother would like to adopt a child to expand his small family.

” She wants to adopt […] She dreams of adopting a little girl “, tells the story of the interviewee. Already mother of René-Charles (19 years old) and twins Nelson and Eddy (9 years), the artist, the widow of René Angélil, would therefore like to again expand their family. Elizabeth Reynaud explains his choice this way :” It should not be forgotten that it has lost all the people which loved : his little niece, his father, his mother, his brother, etc., But he still has his treasure on earth, and his three sons “.

René Charles, 19-year-old, begins to emancipate themselves, to get away from the family nest and his mother. This last would feel so ready to start the procedures for the adoption of a new child. Matthew Delormeau then asked for some clarification :” It is known in what country ? You know where ? “What the biographer of Céline Dion replied :” For the moment, no it is still at the draft stage “.

She also confirmed that the diva had retained sperm René Angélil at it :” There are, of course, frozen sperm of René because that is what one does when one has cancer, but Celine has 51 years old I don’t think it will be a great thing…”