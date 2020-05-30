Celine Dion : the date of The funeral of his mother, Teresa finally revealed

Difficult start to the year for Celine Dion. On the 16th of January last, the quebec diva lost her mother, Thérèse Dion at the age of 92 years. “My mom was 92 years old. She was sick for a while. And we knew that we had a lot of time with it. (…) Yesterday evening, I joined my brothers and sisters in Montreal and I spent the night at his bedside. We told stories. We sang songs. It is embraced. And we made our farewells. It is almost sure that mom had waited until we all gathered before turning off“said Celine Dion on stage for his Courage Tourwith only a few hours after the death of her mother.

As indicated in the log The Pressthe funeral of Thérèse Dion will be held on February 20th between 8: 30 and 13h at the funeral home Alfred Dallaire in Laval (near Montreal, Quebec), in the presence of his friends and his family. “The rest of the day will be entirely devoted to the great family, in the most strict intimacy“said the family, who will not grant any interview to this subject. Photographs and cameras are prohibited.

Already on the 17th of January last, Celine Dion paying tribute to his mom disappeared on Instagram, sharing a photo of entire family with 14 brothers and sisters. “Mom, we love you so much… We will dedicate the show tonight and I will sing for you with all my heart. Love, Céline xx...”, she wrote in the caption. Celine shared a special relationship with his mother, who, for the anecdote, wrote the first song of the diva, It was only a dreamwhich will appeal a lot to a certain René Angélil…