Celine Dion the exchange of cutting and unveil a nice surprise on Instagram !

Celine Dion has made an announcement on Instagram that did not leave fans indifferent.

This Friday, may 22, Celine Dion released a great news to her 4 million followers on Instagram :

We are celebrating 13 years of the incredible concept album of Celine Dion Of them ! The album pays tribute to women with its 13 songs, all written by influential women of Quebec and of France. Listen now via the link in the bio.

The message, signed “Team Celine” did not fail to warm the hearts of internet users and has provoked strong reactions in the comments. One can read for example :

This album is my favorite !!!

One is loved because One of the most beautiful songs of all time !

This post, ode to the women, was accompanied by several shots of the star, and a detail has not escaped the eyes of his fans : his new hair cut.

It is well known, Celine Dion change of hair cut, like a shirt. The icon of the song goes from brown to blond, long, and square in a snap of the fingers.

On the occasion of the publication of Instagram, the star sported a sublime blow dry, and lengths of brown, some would say without a doubt “the burn”.

A classic cut, and very feminine, which is likely to rejoice over one. In fact, a few weeks ago, as part of a shoot for the magazine Harper’s Bazaar, Celine Dion wore the hair very short, black and ebony. Many internet users had not really been conquered, and gave their opinion on Instagram.

And you ? What do you think of this new blow-dry, dark brown and slight bangs in the wind ?