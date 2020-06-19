Celine Dion the favorite singer of the French

Celine Dion always has the odds in France. According to a new study, the quebec diva arrives at the 9th rank of the winners of the favorite artists of the French.

• * * * * * * Read also: Tour TD musiparc: songs of festival

• * * * * * * Read also: A project of 800 Million dollars around the former home of Celine Dion

• * * * * * * Read also: The mood in the room Monday

Celine Dion is the female artist with the highest position, in front of Angela (16) and Mylène Farmer (26). Only two other representatives of Quebec appear in the top 100 : Cœur de pirate (46) and Lara Fabian (58th).





These results come from the annual survey of the music site RIFFX by Crédit Mutuel, which has been developed by the institute Yougov for the 1 and 2 June, with a sample “representative” of 1006 adults, a written-in.

The ranking is dominated by Jean-Jacques Goldman, a faithful collaborator of Celine Dion. The singer and composer behind the album Of them ahead of indo-china and Francis Cabrel.

The men occupy two-thirds of the winners. Of Stromae (5th), Philippe Katerine (92), passing through Renaud (8), Patrick Bruel (19), and Adamo (72). On the women’s side, note the presence of Christine and the Queens (44th), Patricia kaas (54a) and Vanessa Paradis (63).



