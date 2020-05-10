Céline Dion, the French in the heart

Who does not know at least one song from Celine Dion ? Artist globally known and admired, she still carries in his heart his tongue.

With these few words, everything is said :

I think that the French language is very romantic, very sensitive – Journal de 20h de France 2, on April 4, 1995

Originally

Celine Dion was born march 30, 1968 Charlemagne, Quebec. His family of origin in brittany speak French. She is the youngest of a large sibling of 14 children. All musicians, Celine Dion is immersed from birth in a artistic atmosphere.

Celine Dion at the age of 15 years © AFP

– Ralph Gatti

It is very young it is his vocation. She will be a singer. Only five yearsshe goes on stage for the wedding of one of his brothers, Michel.

She takes a liking to the song, and it occurs in the country hotel of his parents.

It is from this moment that I felt the need to sing, to take my message to the people, to say what I had on the heart – The life full-time, FR3, January 27, 1984

A few years later, his mother, Teresa wrote to him in the family kitchen, It was only a dream. Celine Dion composed the music with his brother Jacques. The recording is sent to René Angélil, artistic agent, very well known in Quebec.

His debut

At the age of twelve, Céline Dion makes her way to the offices of René Angélil and password a hearing.

He made me sing in front of him, without music, without a microphone, without an audience, and I think that there is nothing more intimidating – The life full-time, FR3, January 27, 1984

He takes her under his wing and, in later years, it will be Céline Dion, a star.

At the beginning of his career, his first seven albums are only available in Quebec. It is necessary to wait 1988 to discover a album new for the French market, Incognito. Barely 20 years old, she dreams of an international career.

The international spotlight

Celine Dion at the Eurovision contest in 1988 © Getty

– Independent News and Media

On Saturday, April 30 1988, the irish capital, Dublin, is hosting the 33rd edition of the Eurovision song contest. The Switzerland competes with… a young quebec singer : Celine Dion. 21 countries participate. With Don’t leave without methe young québec 20 year-old won the competition with 137 points.

His performance in front of millions of european viewers fascinated. His international career is launched. But for the future really, it lacks one essential thing : to speak English.

His big dream

From a young age, Celine Dion has a great vision of his career.

My big dream is, of course, is to become an international star. I love to sing, I would sing in lots of languages – Noon 3 Normandy, on June 10, 1987

She is taking intensive English courses. In 1990 fate Unison, her first album in the English language. Celine Dion begins his conquest of the american public.

Celine Dion during her last tour, Courage World Tour © AFP

– Alice Chiche

To this day, it has 27 albums studio, 15 in French and 12 in English, the last one 2019, Courage.

But its success-English speaking don’t stop keep the French in the heart. Also, his album Of Them written and directed in 1995 by Jean-Jacques Goldman is the French-language album the most sold of the history.