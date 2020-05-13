Celine Dion : the place and the date of the funeral of his mother, Teresa finally fixed

On 17 January, the fate is baited on the poor Celine Dion. After the death of his father in 2003, and then that of her husband in 2016, the star 51-year-old is going through a new drama. Almost four years to the day after the death of her husband, and pygmalion, René Angelil, the singer lost the woman of his life : his mother, Thérèse Tanguay Dion, died at the age of 92 yearsafter having struggled long against the disease.

Three weeks after the announcement of his death, we now know more about his funeral, and it is in the pages of the journal quebec The Press, we learn that all those who loved Theresa will be able to give him a final tribute on Thursday, February 20,. Indeed, far from an intimate ceremony, the morning will be on the contrary open to the media, friends and even the public who wish to present their condolences to the familyand can in this respect make it between 8: 30 and 13h at the funeral home Alfred Dallaire Laval, wrote the family in a press release.

However, the rest of the day will be devoted exclusively to the family, who does not want to grant any interview during this day of mourning and tributes. Cameras and cameras will be prohibited on the premises throughout the day, also specifies the family in the press release.

14 children and 32 grandchildren

Mom of fourteen children – Denise, Linda, Louise, Manon, Liette, Pauline, Ghislaine, Claudette, Michel, Paul, Daniel (who died in 2016) Clement, Jacques and, of course, Céline (the latest) – and grand-mother of thirty-two grand-children, Teresa (who was not very excited by the relationship of Celine and Rene at the beginning) was the “mom, the most famous of Quebec”a mom that Celine adored her and that she was not hatching regularly via messages adorable on the social networks.

Diminished and ill for several years – she had already survived a heart operation in 2011 –his children were at his bedside when she passed away on the morning of Friday 17 September. Celine Dion – who had just embarked on her tour Courage in the context of the recent release of his new album of the same name – had not failed to make a vibrant tribute to the woman who gave him life, whether on social networks, or during the concert that followed his death. The star is thus found widow and orphan at the age of 51 – his father, Adhemar Dion, died in 2003. Fortunately, she can count on the support and love of her three boys, her twins Eddy and Nelson, 9 years, and of course his older brother René-Charles Angelil, 18 years of age (he celebrated his 19 years on the 25th of January).

