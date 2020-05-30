Celine Dion : the place and the date of the funeral of his mother, Teresa finally known

The 17 January last, the mother of Céline Dion died. Three weeks passed, and we know more about the place and the date of the funeral organized to pay tribute to Thérèse Tanguay Dion.

Quebecers will be able to pay tribute to Thérèse Tanguay Dion. Three weeks after the death of the mother of Céline Dion, her family has announced the date and place of his funeral in an official press release. On the 17th of January last, Thérèse Tanguay Dion died at the age of 92 years, after having fought against the disease. Diminished since many years, she had already survived to a heart operationthere are now 9 years old. A new drama for her daughter : in 2003, the singer lost his dad, and then, in 2016, the man of her life, her husband René Angelil have died. A new blow for the artist, who is going to have to be brave during the day devoted to the funeral of his mother.

A ceremony open to the public

In the log The Pressin a news release called on Quebecers to say a final goodbye to Thérèse Dion Thursday, February 20. In fact, the morning will be devoted to the media, friends and even anonymous people who wish to present their condolences to the bereaved family. All of these people will be able to make it to the funeral home Alfred Dallaire Laval 8: 30am to 12pm. The rest of the day will be devoted to the family, which has decided not to give any interview, and said that the photo and video cameras will be prohibited during the ceremony. This mother of 14 children and grandmother of 32 grandchildren was dubbed the “mom, the most famous of Quebec.” Céline Dion, who is now an orphan, has always shown his love for Theresa Dion. The singer can count on thee love and support of her three children.