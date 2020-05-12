Celine Dion : The singer is ready for Valentine’s day…

Although considered “corny praline” for some or “commercial” for the other, the feast of Saint Valentine remains for many a moment of tenderness to share. Thus, on February 14th, many lovers will come out candles, roses and champagne. And playlist Céline Dion ? The diva is ready…

On his account Instagram, the singer shared a new photo of her with a held mode very successful, consisting of a black top and a skirt of the same color under a long coat pink oversize as well as large boots. A set accessorized with a hand bag also pink, heart-shaped. For her outfit, the performer ofImperfections opted for Home designers Margiela, Jacquemus, and Stella McCartney. He did no less for the new fashion icon. “Beautiful outfit to start a great week !“wrote the star in legend. A reference to the Valentine’s day approaching quickly…

Celine Dion, who has not found love – but is said to be in a lack of caresses and hugs – since the death of her husband René Angélil in 2016, should, however, spend this holiday without love at his side. On the other hand, she has no concert scheduled for that day within the framework of its world tour, the Courage World Tour. It will resume its performances on the 18, in Montreal. There is no doubt that the emotion will be high for the singer, returning to the country because, two days later, there will be a funeral very late in his much-beloved mother Thérèse Dion.

It should be noted that Celine Dion has recently unveiled excellent song Soula bonus track on his last disc, entitled Couragereleased last November and sold about 600 000 copies. A rather disappointing result, then, that the album had started at the top of the charts before falling inexplicably.