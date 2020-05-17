Celine Dion : the sublime in a tulle skirt Dior

In the front row at fashion shows, in the city or on Instagram, Celine Dion never ceases to shout loud and her love of fashion. Extravagant and very little intimidated, quebec singer never fails to reveal itself in outfits always exaggerated and the leading edge of trends. Recently in a concert in Tampa, Florida, the diva, canadian took advantage of a break to pose in his hotel room and publish a few minutes later the shot on his social networks. The star appears all smiles, wearing a stunning pleated skirt tulle red and an anorak hooded taffeta plaid that matched. To offset the look ultra-feminine in her skirt midi, Celine Dion was wearing for the occasion a pair of boots gum-brilliant. A look rock and very feminine at the same time signed by the French house Dior.

Celine Dion soon in concert in France

Since 19 September last year, the canadian star travels the world in the framework of his tour ” Courage “. It will also stop in France for a series of concerts that will take place from 26 June to 4 July next to Paris, but will also be present on 16 July 2020, at the Festival des Vieilles Charrues, in Carhaix. We are already looking forward to seeing her looks of scenes !