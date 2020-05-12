Celine Dion : the terrible family story behind the song “Fly”

In 1995, Céline Dion released the title “Flies”, in his album “them”, which remains the French album the most sold in the history of music. A title, written in tribute to his niece died, Karine.

At the age of 52, Celine Dion is an artist whose reputation is more to do. On march 30, 1995, the canadian singer had released his thirteenth album entitled “Them” ; his first with Jean-Jacques Goldman who had written and produced the disc at his side. As soon as released, “Them” had known an incredible success, with fans, to the point of being certified “diamond disk” in France in 1995, won two Victoires de la musique and become the French album the most sold the history of the music, with 10 million CDS sold.

In the columns of the Paris, available on newsstands on Sunday, April 12, the director and co-arranger of the disc Erick Benzi has made several revelations on the birth of “Them”. On the album, included the mythical songs “For you to love me again”, “I’ll go where you go” duo with Jean-Jacques Goldman, “Prayer pagan” or “Flying”. And in fact, this last title is very significant for the singer in quebec.

A tribute to her niece, Karine

As shown in The ParisianCéline Dion has written his famous song “Flying” as a tribute to her niece died. “One evening, [Céline Dion] is so emotional after singing ‘Fly’, dedicated to his niece died, that he leaves and does not return”, remembered Erick Benzi. Two years earlier, in 1993, Karine, the niece of the singer, had died after a long battle against cystic fibrosis. The young woman was aged 16 years old, and his aunt Céline Dion 25 years.

As Erick Benzi explained, the recording of the album “Them” was held in November 1994, “in a small studio, an old blockhouse”. Céline Dion was surrounded by her husband and manager René Angelil, sound engineer Jean-Jacques Goldman and Erick Benzi, therefore. “It is a great time of fellowship and emotion. Céline and René and her husband are in the arms, cry, listening to the taken. It is fusional”, remembered the director with emotion.

