Celine Dion : the truth about your shoes is amazing stuff !

On one of his last posts Instagram, a photograph taken by his friend Pepe Munoz, Celine Dion sported a pair of shoes red and orange to say the least, unusual ! Shoes which have attracted a good number of comments on the social networks and who actually have a history linked to that of the quebec diva. Real queen of style and passionate about shoes, she has many thousands, it was evident that these shoes were not common.

As revealed by our colleagues from Pure People, these shoes are the conjoint work of Caitlin Doherty, Wilson Duong and Christine Clores. They are given to the singer by the concert hall where it occurred on December 9 and 10, the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Shoes specially created for her, and baptized Courage the name of his new album, and the unique symbolic. As explained by their creative Caitlin Doherty : “The symbolism in this art work brings together both of the themes that are common to Celine and Phoenix : the transformation and the renaissance. This work of art celebrates the path taken by Céline for the past four decades, during which it became the icon it is today. Celine is superstar as it is now because of the experiences she has lived, and the have made strong, wild and resilient.”

This sheds a new light on these shoes truly out of the ordinary that the singer had a partner on this picture in a red dress slinky sequined revealing her sublime silhouette. A 51-year-old diva shows once again that she is more than ever at the top.

