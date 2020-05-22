Celine Dion : the unexpected surprise that it shares with its fans ! : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

2020 was announced grandiose for Celine Dion. A new album signing its renaissance art, a world tour titled Courage World Tour to reconnect with his public, a passage from the famous French festival Les Vieilles Charrues, all set to the Fashion Week which she became THE star of the first row… This year should have been his, but he has not been as well. His latest opus has not met with the desired success, and many concert dates have been cancelled.

If the singer 52-year-old does not expect to receive major awards for his latest tracks and clips, its recent reputation on the social networks and platforms, music has been hailed. On Tuesday 19 may 2020, the mother of René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy was awarded two awards at the 24th ceremony virtual People’s Voice Webby Awardsfor “the best on the internet” in various categories : sites, videos, podcasts…

Celine Dion, the new star of the Internet ?

Become one of the celebrities most followed on social networks, Celine Dion was awarded for the treasure hunt that his team has orchestrated over Instagram and Spotify to discover the titles of the songs on her album Courage. Quebec also distinguished itself with its video on social media entitled It’s All Coming Back to Instagram Now (a partnership mode appeared in December 2019).

You helped Celine win two People’s Voice Webby Awards for her #Courage tracklist reveal and “It’s All Coming Back to Instagram Now” video! Thanks for voting ! //

Thanks to you, Celine has won two People’s Voice Webby Awards !! 🔥❤ – Team Celinehttps://t.co/vjwkYGnxo3 — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 19, 2020

Confined to her home, Celine Dion continues to promote his latest album. On Instagram, the star has unveiled, on Wednesday, 20 may, behind-the-scenes of the recording of his title Nobody’s Watching. A post liked more than 130 thousand times in just a few hours. The video is to discover here.

