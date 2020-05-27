Celine Dion : these origins surprising that the link to France : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Between Celine Dion and France, it is a long and beautiful love story ! The singer with millions of albums sold has forged a bond particular with the Hexagon. It is in 1996 that the protégé of René Angelil inundates the airwaves display of his powerful voice. This year, the album Of themwritten and composed by Jean-Jacques Goldman, already a maker of tubes, is a huge success. Since then, the fans don’t let go, and the singer happens as soon as she can in this country that always reserves a warm welcome to his cousins from Quebec. The mother of René-Charles held an exceptional concert in July 2020 at the Festival des Vieilles Charrues in Carhaix, a small village in the Finistère. Coincidence or not, an enthusiast of genealogy just to discover that the interpreter of For you to love me still would have links surprising with this land of brittany…

20 years ago, the Union of the Britons of Canada had already expressed this hypothesis by indicating that one of his ancestors, on his mother’s side, had lived in Finistère. On December 29, 2019, the regional daily newspaper The Telegram has confirmed this information through the work of Hyacinth Keranrouë. This painter héraldiste based at Morlaix, and was passionate about genealogy, became interested in the ancestors of the Canadian. Of the research that led up to Jean Tanguay, a man baptized in 1662 in Ploudiry in the Finistère, which is then moved to Canada. “We have little information about Jean Tanguay, but he had 12 children”, told the Telegram the Breton. Of her union with the Quebec Marie Brochu, has created a line that went until Therese Tanguay, the mother of Céline Dion. Hyacinth Keranrouë also refers to John Rioux, who was born in 1652 in Finistère. The party also for Quebec, his family name has changed over generations : a girl Rioux married a Levesque, and gave birth to Esther Levesque married to Adhémar Dion, the great-grandfather of Celine Dion. Quebec would therefore have origins in brittany on the side of his father and his mother !

