Celine Dion : this blond perfect sublimait his hair cut, (you like ?) : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Followed by more than 4.3 million users on Instagram, Celine Dion shares her looks, often staggered but also regularly in the key moments of his life with his fans. Recently, the singer 52-year-old has posted an old shot where she appears with a gorgeous golden blondor a a hair color perfect to adopt after the age of 50 : a golden blond which shone beautifully in her face. As a caption, the artist has written : “I am honored to join @glblctzn and many, many others to support the health workers who are on the front lines in this fight against the #COVID19. Join us on April 18 for One World : #TogetherAtHome in support of @WHO and to its solidarity fund. Be one of us”. A shot that has not gone unnoticed by its fans, who have been many to comment on in different languages, to emphasize its beauty, but also her selflessness.

Celine Dion : very active on social networks since the beginning of the confinement

Confined with his three children (René-Charles and twins Eddy and Nelson), the canadian singer is particularly active on social networks since the containment has been implemented in many countries, in order to avoid the spread of the virus Covid-19. The interpreter My heart will go on has, in particular, posted a lot of pictures of her youngerby including revealing curly hair and thick eyebrows years agoor with a fringe of very short during his childhood. The celebrity international has also produced several video front-facing camera show it with make-up more glamorous than everto support its community in these difficult times.

