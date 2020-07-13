Celine Dion : this great controversy around his mansion in québec : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Céline Dion is located in the heart of a controversy in spite of it. The old manor house of the artist of 52 years of age, is in the viewfinder of Francois Duplantie. The real estate developer wants to to transform this stately home, located on the island of Gagnon, near Laval, in Quebec, a magnificent resort. To attract international customers, it offers not less than 660 housing units in condominiums in buildings of two to six floors. But this is not all. Also, plans to build a five-star hotel’s 35 rooms, a spa and two restaurants. An ambitious project that has been shaken in common.

While the official opposition to Laval proposed that the city acquires 71.5% of the surface area of the island Gagnon to protect the environment, Francois Duplantie seems determined to carry out your project. “We want to create here a center of resorts international”has recently announced the professional. A new, which in reality is not to the liking of some Residents, determined to save the green spaces that are intended to be razed, according to the information of the Journal de Montréal. Therefore, the real estate developer “it doesn’t seem to get the social acceptance required for your project” according to the party Laval.

The opinion of the mayor of Laval

For his part, the mayor, Marc Demers, wants to survey the population before taking a decision. The municipal officer reserve “his sentence after completing the entire evaluation process, including the concept of social acceptance”. Not less than 5 000 citizens of the district of Sainte-Rose will be interviewed to know their opinion on the situation. The results, which are expected to “the end of the summer” according to the politician, you should probably ease the tensions !

Also read : Celine Dion always extravagant, that features a parade of costumes amazing (Wow !)