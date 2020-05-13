Celine Dion : this hairstyle ultra-trend that the foreign exchange (super easy to make !) : Femme Actuelle Le MAG

Céline Dion has never been a fan of the great changes in the capillaries. At 52 years old, the world star stays true to her hair, which oscillates between blond and brown, as well as its square more or less long. Adept looks sometimes wavy, sometimes smooth, the famous artist rarely wear their hair tied up. Rare are the times where the latter appears with updos blurry or plated, just like yesterday, when she appeared with a “messy bun”, in a recent video posted on his account Instagram. A hairstyle super easy to make at home !

Celine Dion with a “messy bun”, is a hairstyle trendy

The “messy bun”, what is it ? It is, in fact, a bun surprised. Now, it is the turn of Celine Dion to prove to her fans that she does not need to be displayed constantly with hairstyles sophisticated to be on trend. Easy to reproduce, and to wear, the “messy bun” is in fact the hairstyle is very fashionable that can be seen on all the heads. It brings a touch of “casual” that gives precisely the charm. Other stars, such as the sisters Hadid, are completely fans !

To reproduce this hairstyle, nothing more simple. Pull your hair back as if you were going to perform a tail-of-horse. Wrap them with an elastic band. For the key “uncombed”, simply remove a few strands and let them exceed your bun express, or on the side of your face for a “messy” even more pronounced. You can do it !

>>> See Celine Dion and her hair barrel and ultra-easy to make

To read also :

⋙ Celine Dion : short cut blonde and ultra-curly, would you have recognized ? (Oops !)

⋙ Celine Dion : dress was low-cut and small knots, this outfit that suits him perfectly (watch the video)

⋙ Bun bun, hairstyle, easy to carry and very trendy

⋙ 20 buns down to copy it to the stars, to be stylish

To see the video :