Celine Dion : this new that the fans were waiting for

“The concerts that I miss … I hope to sing together again. Pay attention to you… soon ! “ “See you soon “but not before 2021. In a press release the transmission of this Wednesday, June 10, Céline Dion announces his return on stage for next year. Since the 24th of last April and the announcement of the postponement of her concerts to the cause of coronavirus, fans of the singer from quebec were waiting for. After a month and a half of questions, which are finally fixed in the new calendar provided by the diva. This is the Paris of the Defense of the Sand which will give new voice from the march 19, 2021, the date of resumption of Value World Tour it began with success in Quebec last September.

The six concerts that she planned to give in the French capital, this summer to take in the next spring. In total, almost 200,000 spectators are expected to, just for the parisian part of the tour. “Based on the principle that the security will be available again, the Value World Tour it will restart by Europe in Paris on the 19th of march 2021, with six concerts at Paris, The Defense of the Arena and will be one step more in 32 cities through July 2021, including Carhaix (Old Plough) on July 15,”, announcement to the press release. The international artist will do so at least two passages in France in the year 2021, as it takes your commitment to come to the Festival of the Old Plows. A true event.

Celine Dion Courage World Tour to resume in 2021! Rescheduled show dates announced for Europe, which is going to be there ?💫 / World tour Courage will continue in 2021! That is going to be one of us ? 💫- Team Céline

👉🏼 https://t.co/DHUch8dIGd #CourageWorldTour pic.twitter.com/xqwH1N6frj — Celine Dion (@celinedion) June 10, 2020

During the sale the past month of October, the 55,000 seats were sold in just nine minutes. “We are the happiest in the world. It is the most beautiful new in the last three months. It is much more than what it was at least the guarantee of all “explains the Paris the director of the festival of breton, Jérôme Tréhorel, which indicates that he “you did a good job with the producers of Celine Dion to make this possible “. On the other hand, his concert in Monaco scheduled for July 18, is purely and simply cancelled. For the shows postponed by the year 2021, the spectators must retain their original tickets.

“Nothing is more important than health “

“I was hoping that I would be back on stage this year, but nothing is more important than the health and safety of themselves and of the world “, explains the singer conservative in a press release published this Wednesday, June 10. “ The whole world passes through of the difficult times cause of this devastating virus and my heart is with all who suffer. I know we will overcome this trial together, and that we rattraperons all this lost time “he says, that now gives a place of meeting with his fans in Paris La Defense Arena 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, and march 27, 2021, respectively, in replacement of the performances scheduled for the 26th, 27th, and June 30, 2020, and 1, 3, and 4 of July of the same year. According to The Parisian, another piece of good news “it will be possible to the margin of change of dates, if the tickets are released “. Fans that would not be available for the new date will be able to get a refund on the 11 of June until the 1st of September, says the journal.

