Celine Dion : this tip of Jean-Jacques Goldman to soften his voice

Confined with her children, Celine Dion was forced to postpone the concerts of his tour Courage (she had already had to make a small break due to a nasty cold), took the opportunity to be with family to celebrate Easter and forget for a time the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Story also to find the smile after far from his friends, not one, but two birthdays. The quebec singer has celebrated her 52-year-old last march 30. But that day, she also had another birthday to celebrate.

On march 30, 2020 also marked the 25th anniversary of the release of her album Of Themthe first album produced with Jean-Jacques Goldman, with great success For you to love me still, I don’t know, I’ll go where you go or Flies (in honor of his niece, deceased). The recording took place in November 1994. It was the first collaboration of the two stars. Erick Benzi, producer and co-arranger of the disc, tells in The Parisian that Goldman has wanted to do “become disillusioned” Celine Dion, who was in the habit of giving voice and do the show in the us. He wanted the sweetness. And for this he was given a small special council.

Jean-Jacques Goldman simply asked to Céline Dion from to sing, as if she had a baby in the arms. “Celine does not even need to repeat it, she immediately understands it and find the emotion just another,” says Erick Benzi, who has been very disappointed by discovering the mix of 12 songs selected. “Everything is overwritten, the voice is so strong that all of our subtleties, our effects have disappeared… I am aghast, Jean-Jacques unhappy.” In the end, he quickly changed his mind. “You know what ? When it has reached over six million albums soldI found it very well, mix !”

