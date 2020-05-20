Céline Dion to return to the top : his first album without Rene is his biggest success since 20 years

Celine Dion has what to be happy ! While she sings of her Imperfections on the first single from his new album titled Couragethe singer can boast of dominating the us charts. This opus, in which she drops the mask is entered directly to the first place in the ranking Billboard and it is a fact incredible. His first album in English without her husband René Angelil who died in 2016, so is his biggest success since 20 years and for the last to be awarded the first position is A new day has come, in 2002.

With 113 000 copies sold in first week Celine Dion to pay for the luxury of getting ahead of the albums of Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Kanye West and Ed Sheeran. As a reminder, his last disc in English, Loved me back to lifereleased in 2013, had found that 77 000 interested parties, entering into a second position in the top Billboard charts and achieving at passing, his worst launch of a CD in English since 1993. Celine Dion did not fail to express his joy on his account Instagram. “I am so thankful to the songwriters, producers, engineers and musicians who have shared their immense talent with me. Thank you to my fantastic fans for your incredible support. You will never know how much you count for me. I love you,” she noted.

In 2019, the singer of the original soundtrack of Titanic seems more likely than ever to have the wind in their sails. Then it was revealed that she had bagged the 350 million euros for the concerts given in Las Vegas for 16 years, his show scheduled at the festival Vieilles Charrues in July 2020 sold out in less than nine minutes.

