Celine Dion took part in the show “A chance that it is a”

Many had predicted : Celine Dion will participate in the great show “A chance that it is a”, that will broadcast simultaneously, TVA and Télé-Québec Sunday, may 10.

“With all my heart with the Quebec, the singer, known for her great generosity, wishes to express its deep solidarity, especially to all those who dedicate their careers to helping the most vulnerable and save lives”, one can read in a press release sent Monday.

I am proud to be part of A chance that it is a.

It is important to pay tribute to the people who are fighting against the COVID-19 I will be with you to highlight the efforts of our guardian angels Céline xx…

👉🏼 To see the 10 may at 19: 30 on @tvareseau & @telequebec pic.twitter.com/r4B4JEeKaj — Celine Dion (@celinedion) May 4, 2020

“I am proud to be part of “what A luck that we took”, for its part, testified Celine Dion. It is so important to pay tribute to the people in Quebec, who are all struggling together against the COVID-19. I’m with you, this Sunday, to recognize the efforts of our guardian angels.”

Jean-Pierre Ferland, Ginette Reno, Lara Fabian, Marc Dupré, Guylaine Tremblay, Pier-Luc Funk, the actors of “Passe-Partout”, the Three Agreements, Koriass and Pierre-Yves Lord must also take part in the event to 90 minutes, which will be presented commercial-free, from 19: 30. Filming began over the weekend, under the direction of the director Daniel Laurin. The show is produced by Productions of the Sea.

In total, over 80 artists will take part in the rally “An opportunity that we had,” held in partnership with the government of Quebec, and who will raise gifts for the benefit of The little brothers and SOS Violence conjugale. You can make a donation now at unechancequonsa.quebec.

Celine Dion

Jean-Pierre Ferland

Ginette Reno

Lara Fabian

Marc Dupré

The Three Agreements

The actors of “Passe-Partout”

Pier-Luc Funk

Guylaine Tremblay

Koriass

Pierre-Yves Lord