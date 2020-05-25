Celine Dion tribute to her mother Thérèse to her concert in Miami





PEOPLE – Celine Dion tribute to her mother Therese, who died at the age of 92 on Friday, January 17, during a concert in Miami. The singer’s international tour for her album “Courage” -the first for ten years-, has assured his fans: “my mother wanted me to give the best of myself this evening and that you spend an extraordinary evening”.

“Mom, we love you so much… We will dedicate the show tonight and I will sing for you with all my heart”, had tweeted Celine Dion a little earlier. “It is thanks to her and to my father, that I became an artist. So tonight, my brothers, my sisters and I would like to dedicate the show”, explained the singer once on stage, the audience giving him a long standing ovation.

Therese Dion was the wife of Adhemar Dion, died in 2003 following a long illness, and the mother of 14 children, of whom the youngest, James, has sold nearly 250 million albums. It had launched the career of Céline, at the age of 12 years, by sending a tape to the impresario, Rene Angelil. It was in January 1981 that the record falls in his hands. The producer, who would become her husband, had been impressed by the voice of the young singer. The canadian Prime minister, Justin Trudeau paid tribute on Twitter to "a major figure and a generous philanthropist". "Thérèse Dion holds a special place in our hearts", he estimated. The latter had created the "Fondation Maman Dion", which aims in particular to support the academic success of young Quebecers between the ages of 5 and 16 years old and from disadvantaged backgrounds. Great-grandmother of 32 grandchildren, Thérèse Dion had 48 great-grandchildren and was a great-great-grand-mother six times, according to the canadian chain of VAT.






