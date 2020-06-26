Celine Dion underlines the Pride of sharing the perfect playlist!

What are the favorite songs of Celine Dion? The quebec singer has released his reading list in the framework of the LGBT pride+.

A music icon of the LGBTQ+, Celine Dion has paid tribute to the fans and presenting the songs that she loves.

The least we can say is that Celine Dion has musical tastes very varied. In your playlistwe find songs in French and in English, but they all have one thing in common, they are dancing.

Right Celine Dion Pride 2020the reading list is to walk in six decades. There are legends of the music (Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross) to recent artists in early career (Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Jain).

The list published in Spotify and YouTube it could easily accompany your déconfinement on the edge of the pool, she is so joyful.

Celine Dion shows its colors with a couple of artists that have the privilege to meet more than once in your list. This is the case, among others Whitney Houston (I Wanna Dance With Somebody, Greater Love), Madonna (Vogue, Material Girl), The queen (I Want To Break Free, Somebody To Love), George Michael (The faith, Freedom) or Mylène Farmer (Disenchanted, No offence).

In addition to Mylène Farmer, la francophonie is represented by Stromae (So the dance), Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin (I love you, me neither) or Angela (Yes or no).

A single quebec artist selected by Celine Dion, is Pierre Kwenders (Sexus Plexus Nexus) a native of the democratic Republic of the Congo, who sees his music radiate beyond our borders.

Of course, the quebec diva has also added some of their hits, including Ziggy (A child is not like the others), I Am Alive and It’s all Coming back To Me Now.

Good listening!