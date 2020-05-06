Celine Dion : Unleashed in the evening, a video surfaced…

Very popular and in high demand, the singer Céline Dion has always taken great care to avoid, to the greatest possible social events. For example, the star avoids including evenings alcoholic. “I’ve seen things, lived things, whether family or in the industry… I’ve always been afraid to embark in this game“he would say in 2017 on Ici Radio-Canada, in order to justify its very low presence in the evenings people. But, last year, she was a little exception from wiggle on the dancefloor…

Because of the containment and the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the major events are all cancelled. This is the case this year of very chic evening of the Met Gala, organised by the formidable Anna Wintour in New York. Stars and brands, however, have tried to live on the fashion event of the most glamorous and the most select of the planet on social networks. As well, on Twitter, the fashion house Oscar de la Renta has posted a video taken last year, on which we can see Céline Dion unleashed at the sound of the music. “If you could go back in time, we would go to theafter party the Met Gala with @celinedion and the co-artistic director @fernandogarciam1205“one can read in the caption. A reference to the song If I Could Turn Back Time of Dear that we can hear on the video.

Celine Dion had made a sensation with her outfit while the theme was Camp: Notes on fashion. The diva of 52-year-old, who has just announced the postponement of his world tour, had opted for a dress with fringes and gold signed Oscar de la Renta. A look completed by a cuff XXL feathers and rhinestones. We discovered late images of the evening experienced by the singer, after dinner, the Met Gala. At the time, we had just been able to see the interpreter Courage and Imperfections take her in his arms his sister Katy Perry after the’after partyin the street.