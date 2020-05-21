Celine Dion unveils behind-the-scenes of her latest album on Instagram

Exclusively for its subscribers on Instagram, Celine Dion has unveiled this Wednesday, may 20, behind-the-scenes of the recording of his latest album, Courage. A video of music and dance that should delight fans.

On November 15, Celine Dion has filled of happiness to his fans : Courage, his 37th album, came out in the bins. A real success, particularly in the United States, where the artist makes his entrance first place in the Billboard 200 for the first time since 2002. Except that since then, things go bad : after a starting gun, the sales of the album begin to slip severelyup to fall down completely in a few weeks. The commercial success mixed compensated for by concerts and a tour successful ? On the contrary. Last march, sick, Celine Dion draws a line on certain datesbefore completely nullify his american tour. The artist was also to occur in France throughout the summer, but the Covid-19 was because of his concertsand those have been deferred. For news of Celine Dion, and hear him sing, it is necessary to be content with social networks.

Dance and good mood

Wednesday, 20 may, Celine Dion has posted on Instagram a content that should be of great appeal to his fans. A video recorded in the studio while the artist prepares the song Nobody’s Watching. “Here’s another little peek into the behind-the-scenes of Courage, this time for the recording of Nobody’s Watching ! It is hoped that the dance Céline will inspire you“is it written in the legend. Indeed, throughout the clip, Céline Dion, when she isn’t focused on his performance, and fun to dance to and delivering true performance. An ode to good mood, frankly, appreciated by the fans, that are many to make mention of the “beauty” artist. In the comments, also, a lot of messages of love. Enough to allow Celine Dion to keep the smile.