Celine Dion unveils new real estate project delirious

The boss, it’s her. She has already told. After having been accused of the handle, Pepe Munoz, ex-dancer and friend, promoted to stylist, recently confirmed details of their collaboration. Distinguished by the american edition of the magazine Vanity Fair “among the personalities the better dressed of 2019”Céline Dion has just persist with our colleagues who did react to this ranking. His distinction as a fashion icon has the taste of a little revenge on the past : “I have 13 brothers and sisters, and I am the youngest. I carried all their clothes”their said Celine, before saying that, without money, his mother, Teresa their made also outfits, “sensitive” to the latest fashions. If the quebec diva today can dress in Valentino, Armani or Balenciaga, his passion for fashion designers also entail other costs.

Last June, while she was his residence of 16 years at Caesars Palace in Las Vegasthe question arose on the place where she would dwell, in the future. If Celine has spent much of the summer in Montreal, in a luxury rental, in order to prepare for the launch of his Courage World Tour in Canada from September 18, the diva will continue to reside in Nevada. In a new home that they are currently building. And not just anyone.

Then his older brother René-Charles seems to have inherited the tastes of his late father, Rene Angelil, for the game, Celine it seems to have surrendered to the flames. About her new home, she said, always Vanity Fair : “I offered a small playing field : two floors dedicated to the archiving of my clothes, shoes, and belts. I keep everything. I can now keep accounts.” A small confidence slipped, when asked about his alleged possession of 10,000 pairs of shoes… and that Celine just to confirm the figure !

Credits photos : Bestimage