Celine Dion unveils three songs, and launches her new world tour called “Courage”

While the star quebec gives Wednesday evening to kick off his new tour, and unveiled three new songs waiting for the album in November, franceinfo Culture is the point of all of this that we know about “Courage”.

After 16 years in Las Vegas, Céline Dion this Wednesday in Quebec city his new gig Courage. Has 51 years old, the star quebec will give the kick-off of her first world tour in over ten years, presented as a new turn in his career. So that its fans around the world are not to be outdone, the canadian singer unveiled Wednesday three new songs, which can be discovered throughout this article.

A page is turned

On 8 June, the singer has decided to turn a page of his career by leaving his american residence to Las Vegas after 16 years, during which she presented two shows in the show room of the famous casino Caesars Palace, A New Day from 2003 to 2007, and Celine from 2011 to 2019.

Almost 4.500.000 fans came to see the superstar on stage during his 1.141 performances in the city of vice. During his residence in Las Vegas, the diva has done a few short tours, mainly in Europe and Asia, but his last to the international Taking Chances World Tourdates back to 2008-2009.

Why baptize this tour Courage ?

“Courage is the word that sums up best how I feel. Over the past three years, it has been difficult to talk to children, raise them, the loss of my husband, is what I’m going to sing again ? (…)so many things have happened, but at the same time I feel that it is I who am at the controls of my life“confided Céline Dion, the smile, the public television station CBC in April.

Today, she said to herself “in full form“and gives himself “the right to take things into their own hands, to be the boss“as she told France Bleu.

On his first single released in June, Flying On My Ownthe star already explained : “I absolutely wanted you to know that I am able to fly with my own wings because I am strong.“

What is special about this tour ?

The world tour Courage mark a major change in the career of Céline Dion with “the first show created at all without René (Angélil)“said Yves Aucoin, designer of the show and a close collaborator of the star for 30 years, the Journal de Québec. The husband and manager of Céline, René Angélil, has died at the age of 73 in January 2016 cancer of the throat. Their meeting, while Celine Dion was 13 years old, has shaped the career of the singer.

On Wednesday night, his admirers will discover Quebec, a new stage, new costumes and of course new songs. But Celine Dion sure that she will perform her classics such as The Power of Love, My Hear Will Go On or Because You Loved Me. These hits hard-wearing, Céline Dion knows that his fans expect, and that they would be disappointed that she can’t sing.

Where to going on this tour, where will she play ?

If only sixty dates in North America have so far been revealed, “Courage is a massive tour“says his record company. After nine dates in Quebec city and Montreal, the singer to nearly 250 million albums sold happen then to the four corners of North America until April 2020, with an increasing number of dates, and then on other continents (see all the tour dates).

Concerning France, nothing has yet leaked out but the rumor speaks of a date to be July 2, 2020 in The Defense Arena.

A new album on the horizon

Celine Dion accompanies this tour with a new album, his first for six years. It is a drive in the English release, pushed back from 2017, is announced for the 15th of November. Supposed to mark “a new creative direction for Celine Dion“, the 27th album of 16 songs, described as “éeclectic“blends “ballads and titles more excited“. The star is surrounded by several collaborators, including David Guetta, Steve Aoki and the singers Sia and Skylar Grey.

After you have unveiled in June Flying on My own (Fly with my own wingsthat seems to be the watchword of this disc and this tour), three new songs from that album, which Lying Downwith David Guetta and Sia, and the dancing Imperfections come to be disseminated.

As to Courage, a real hymn to the resistance in the face of adversity, she sings of “Courage, don’t warn me default right now / I need you to put them away the doubts/ I’m dealing with something new/ You’re all that I have to hold/ So courage, I forbid you to miss.“

The cover of “Courage”, the new album of Celine Dion. (COLUMBIA / SONY)