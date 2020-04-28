Celine Dion upset his fans with a decision that is incomprehensible…

If the new Celine Dion, confident and bold in his choice, miracles to buy an image hype in the media and on social networks, it might be time that she could return to her side a manager for the musical part of his career. Evidenced by the disappointing outcome of his last disc Courage and, more recently, its participation in Stronger Together, All together…

Announced shortly after the success of the show charity american One World : Together At Home – set on foot by Lady Gaga, who has raised millions of dollars for the fight against the coronavirus – the show canadian Stronger Together, All together could count on big local stars, Michael Bublé with Shania Twain passing by Celine Dion. Unfortunately, the biggest headliner of the program has been an enormous disappointment to the spectators. And for good reason : instead of a song, as she had done for Together At Home where it had taken The Prayerthe diva of 52 years, merely to broadcast a video message. Message already posted a few days earlier on his social networks ! Nothing explains why the diva has not taken the time to sing a song…

Fans of Celine Dion, who has found refuge at her home in Las Vegas with his three children, and works at the postponement of his world tour Courage World Tourto him, therefore, fallen over. “America has the right to an unforgettable performance, and Canada has a recorded message weeks ago ? It is sad. It is offensive for Canada“; “She would have been able to make an effort. Recycle a message of the social networks a week ago, really ?“; “Very disappointing. The Americans have a song and a message recycled“, or even “At least, do not say that you are a participant when it is just for a video“, could be read on Twitter.